Riverbend Community Association faces funding hurdles in rink repair

An outdoor rink in Riverbend now has warped asphalt and its crumbling boards are in need of repair after they were set on fire, but the community is running into issues in accessing funding to fix it.

The outdoor rink in the city's southeast community was built in the early 1990s and has deteriorated to the point that it can't safely be used to play basketball, hockey or other sports.

The Riverbend Community Association (RCA) worked for years to secure hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants to start repairs, but volunteers say they can't access the financing due to "incomprehensible" issues.

"We are truly disturbed by this situation and we want to advocate for change in removing barriers for the community associations to access funding in support of community infrastructure," said RCA president Olga Maciejewski.

The association says it was able to be approved for two grants -- $300,000 from the City of Calgary's Community Capital Conservation Grant and $60,000 through Parks Foundation Calgary.

The issue is, according to the RCA, grant money from either source cannot be accessed without sufficient capital up front — the city won't put its $300,000 into the Parks Foundation account because the RCA needs sufficient cash to cover invoice payments first, and the Parks Foundation won't release the $60,000 until the city's money is deposited into its account.

"The above requirement is an impassable barrier for the Riverbend Community Association and any other community association. We do not have and will never have $300,000 in cash to deposit in the Parks Foundation account," the association said in a release.

CTV News has reached out to both the city and Parks Foundation for clarification and comment.

In the meantime, the RCA had a geotechnical study completed and had design work started to replace the outdoor rink's warped asphalt and deteriorating boards. The group has also been fundraising to cover the rest of the estimated $450,000 repair cost.

"We are now completely stuck," the RCA said.