Riverbend residents, drivers irked by adaptive roadway pilot

Local residents and drivers are annoyed by a three-week pilot project that sees 18 Street S.E. through Riverbend drop down to two lanes from four.

The city spent $5,000 on the project, which trades a lane of vehicle traffic north and south for orange pylons and accessibility for cyclists.

“I really don’t like it,” said resident Kyle.

“I find it really hard to make a left turn out of here, especially with all the traffic funnelled down to one lane.”

Kyle lives off of Riverview Close S.E. and believes it is difficult to cross over 18 Street to go north as congestion builds up.

The thoroughfare connects drivers coming off of Deerfoot Trail onto Glenmore Trail, heading to the communities of Riverbend, Quarry Park, Douglas Glen and Douglasdale.

The posted speed limit is 50 kilometres per hour.

Some residents have reported seeing drivers moving the cones, to pass other vehicles.

A petition against the plan has gained more than 700 signatures.

The roadway, initially brought in on Aug. 19, will continue until Sept. 12 and some residents feel when school returns, drivers will become impatient.

Cyclist Allan Hauck, however, was unsure what the roadway was for, but loves the idea of a bike lane.

“I think its great,” he said.

“It’s about time, because I use it a lot and there’s a lot of people on the sidewalk and I have to move over and its just better to be driving in a bike lane.”

Scott Lemon, who has lived in the neighbourhood for years, says he can see both sides.

“If it gets more people out cycling, I think it's a great thing,” he said.

“We’ll see how it works with traffic during rush hours. I know it can get quite busy, so some people might be opposed to that.”

Ward 11's councillor, Kourtney Penner, says the pilot project on 18 street S.E. in Riverbend went ahead after speaking with residents who were concerned about traffic and safety.

“The pilot came from listening to resident concerns about speed and volume on 18 Street and initial exploration from the community association to think about a different possible future for the road, which included active mobility and pedestrian safety, beautification and community pride,” said Penner.

“There is no plan in the immediate future to close the lane permanently (as) this would take an extensive amount of retrofitting and money the city doesn’t have allocated at this time.”

Penner says the petition is not doing the community any good.

“The petition is driving unwarranted fear that we will go back on our word that it’s only three weeks,” said Penner.

City officials say they are monitoring the area with data-collection cameras through the summer and start of the school year, but will not advertise where those cameras are.

The city says 20,000 vehicles use that stretch of road daily, on average.

Aymie Rondeau, creator of the petition called "End the 18th Street SE Bike Lane Pilot’," says the plan was poorly thought out.

“We need a way to get people in and out of this community in a quick, efficient manner, and cutting down a lane of traffic doesn’t achieve that,” she said.

“It causes more back-ups, (and) more frustration.”

She says the communities who access the road were not properly consulted.

“We’re very fortunate we have a ton of bike paths with very easy access and 18 Street is really the only major thoroughfare for most people to get in and out of the community,” said Rondeau.

“There are concerns in the community about volume of traffic and speeding is a concern. I’m actually at a bit of a loss how that got translated into, ‘Let’s cut down the traffic lanes.’”