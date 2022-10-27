Road between Radium Hot Springs and Golden, B.C., closed

Traffic was virtually shut down on the road between Golden and Radium Hot Springs, B.C., Thursday afternoon.

Highway 95 was closed in both directions around 1:30 p.m. due to a "vehicle incident" between Trainor Road and Golden Overhead South, blocking the route from Radium Hot Springs to Golden.

A semi-truck left the road and burst into flames.

There was a detour available for small vehicles only, from Horse Creek Road to Campbell Road to Madden Road.

There was no estimated time for reopening given.

The next update will be at 6 p.m. MST.