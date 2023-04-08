Road closure in Kananaskis Country due to missing person: RCMP
RCMP have closed a road in Kananaskis Country as part of a missing person investigation.
The closure is at the junction of Highway 40 where it turns into Highway 541 and Highway 940, near Highwood House.
RCMP say it's the last known area of a missing person from Calgary.
No other information has been released about the person, or the investigation at the scene.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
