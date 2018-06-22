The City of Calgary is warning motorists ahead of this weekend’s scheduled road closures and lane reductions that are expected to increase travel time on city streets.

“The reality is we’re in full swing construction season,” said Sean Somers, City of Calgary Transportation. "In every corner of Calgary we’ve got work going on ranging from paving projects to pavement rehab to concrete.

Concrete pouring on Crowchild Trail (between Bow Trail and Memorial Drive) is expected to begin Friday at 9:00 p.m. and the following closures are planned:

Closure of the two right hand lanes of northbound and southbound Crowchild Trail from 9:00 p.m. Friday until 9:00 a.m. Saturday

Closure of the far right hand lane of northbound and southbound Crowchild from 9:00 a.m. Saturday until Tuesday at 5:00 a.m.

“Monday morning’s commute is going to be problematic,” said Somers.. “Stay away from that area. If that part of Crowchild Trail is part of your commute Monday morning, pick another way to get into the downtown core.”

The following ramps will be closed:

Ramp from southbound Crowchild Trail to eastbound Memorial Drive from Friday at 9:00 p.m. until Saturday at 5:00 a.m.

Ramp from eastbound Memorial Drive to southbound Crowchild Trail from Friday at 9:00 p.m. until Tuesday at 5:00 a.m.

Ramp from northbound Crowchild Trail to eastbound Memorial Drive from Friday at 9:00 p.m. until Tuesday at 5:00 a.m.

Southwest Calgary

Closure of flyover from southbound Crowchild Trail to eastbound Glenmore Trail to accommodate a storm water connection and median concrete work. The flyover will be closed from 11:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m on both Friday and Saturday. Traffic will be detoured into the entrance to Lakeview where flagging staff will direct vehicles through a U-Turn and onto the Glenmore Trail access ramp from northbound Crowchild Trail.

A section of the left hand lane of westbound 90 Avenue S.W. will be closed from the 14 Street intersection to accommodate the decommissioning of pipes. The closure will remain in place until Wednesday, July 4.

9 Avenue Southwest will be reduced to a single lane atop 14 Street until Sunday at 9:00 p.m. to accommodate underground utility work.

Southeast Calgary

Macleod Trail will be closed between 9 Avenue and 7 Avenue from 7:00 p.m. Friday until 11:59 p.m. Saturday (Calgary Track Takeover)

8 Avenue Southeast will be closed between Macleod Trail and 1 Street from 7:00 p.m. Friday until 11:59 p.m. Saturday (Calgary Track Takeover)

11 Street Southeast will be closed between 34 Avenue and 42 Avenue on Saturday from 6:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. as part of the ongoing construction of the 17 Avenue Southeast BRT.

52 Street Southeast will be closed between 16 Avenue and 17 Avenue from 7:00 p.m. Friday until 5:00 Tuesday (17 Ave SE BRT construction)

Northwest Calgary

10 Street Northwest will be closed between 5 Avenue and 16 Avenue on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. (Colour Me Rad race)

13 Avenue Northwest will be closed between Crescent Road and 10 Street on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. (Colour Me Rad race)

37 Street Northwest will be closed between 32 Avenue and 40 Avenue on Saturday from 7:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. (utility work)

Bowness Road Northwest will be closed between 47 Street and 48 Street from Friday at 7:00 p.m. until Monday at 5:00 a.m. (utility work)

Northeast Calgary

Barlow Trail Northeast will be closed at 100 Avenue on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. (asphalt rehabilitation)

For updated information on closures visit City of Calgary traffic report and road closures