Calgary drivers can expect to encounter busy roadways this Labour Day long weekend as a number of closures and backups are scheduled.

The City will take advantage of the weekend to get ahead on road projects and some special events will also shut down major roadways.

Crowchild Trail

Crowchild Trail will be reduced to a single lane between eastbound Memorial Drive and westbound Bow Trail until 3 p.m. Friday.

On Saturday, a single lane closure along northbound Crowchild Trail will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. over the Bow River. Additionally, there will be single lane closures along northbound Crowchild Trail, just north of 5 Ave N.W., on Saturday from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The city says ongoing work on Crowchild Trail will also continue at the Kensington Road intersection, the westbound Memorial Drive Bridge and southbound over Bow Trail.

Glenmore Trail

Glenmore Trail will see eastbound delays with traffic reduced to a single lane from 6 a.m to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Westbound Glenmore Trail will be down to one lane under Crowchild Trail Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m for concrete work.

On Sunday and Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., the ramp from westbound Glenmore Trail to Crowchild Trail will be reduced down to one lane.

Special event closures

The Shaw Charity Classic golf tournament from Friday to Sunday has 14th Street S.W. closed south of Anderson Road and Canyon Meadows Drive closed west of Elbow Drive.

Residential access will be maintained but there will be no public parking on site and the city advises visitors to use public transit. Parking will be restricted in residential areas.

On Sunday, the Calgary Pride Parade will see major roads downtown closed from 5 a.m to 3 p.m.

For a full list of those closures, click here

Highway Traffic

Roadways are also expected to be busy outside of the city.

Alberta RCMP are reminding drivers to use caution on the highways as increased traffic is likely to result in more collisions.

In 2018, RCMP responded to 354 collisions on Labour Day long weekend. Those crashes resulted in 44 injuries and four deaths.

Supt. Rick Gardner with Alberta RCMP Traffic Sheriffs, says it’s important for drivers to be aware of their surroundings.

"Traffic safety is a shared responsibility," Gardner said in an RCMP release. "This long weekend, when you’re on the road, always follow the posted speed limit and never operate a vehicle while under the influence of drugs, alcohol or while fatigued."