Calgary Coun. Jeromy Farkas wanted upset motorists to pack a gallery room Wednesday as members of the Transportation and Transit Committee looked at his motion to lessen traffic disruptions along 14th Street S.W. during ongoing construction.

Farkas’ motion comes after complaints from residents west of 14th Street S.W. who said they were virtually trapped in their neighbourhoods over a long weekend last month due to ongoing work on the southwest BRT and ring road.

The motion says if a major road has to be closed because of construction, another has to be opened, ensuring access for residents.

Farkas presented the motion at a previous council meeting and it was sent back to committee for further study.

"Mainly it was asking for an emergency plan for vehicles to get in and out of the area," said Farkas.

"We saw it was more than just an inconvenience but everything in the area was brought to a standstill. Every single way in and out of the neighbourhood was actually blocked off with one kind of lane closure or another. A lot of people actually it elevated from an inconvenience to an emergency situation."

The motion also calls for improved signage warning of future traffic disruptions and better communication with emergency services regarding access.