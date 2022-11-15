Road 'impassable' after crash north of Calgary, RCMP on scene

RCMP have closed a rural highway north of Calgary due to a serious crash Tuesday evening.

Airdrie RCMP were called to the scene at Big Hill Springs Road and Range Road 24 at approximately 4:38 p.m.

EMS and fire crews responded to the crash as well, officials say.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident and the injuries to the drivers are considered serious.

Officials tell CTV News two patients were transported from the scene. An 18-year-old woman was taken to Foothills Medical Centre via STARS air ambulance and a 16-year-old girl was taken to Foothills in serious, but stable condition.

At about 6 p.m., RCMP say additional teams were dispatched and the highway would be closed.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…