Road rage responsible for Hwy. 2 crash in Airdrie that sent semi, pickup into oncoming traffic: RCMP

A 49-year-old Langdon man has been charged following a Tuesday morning crash on Highway 2 that RCMP say was the result of road rage.

Officers responded to a location just north of Veterans Boulevard at around 10:45 a.m. after a collision occurred between a northbound pickup truck and a northbound semi that later jack-knifed.

The impact of the crash sent both vehicles through the median and into the southbound lanes of the highway. No other vehicles were involved the crash.

A preliminary RCMP investigation determined the crash was caused by road rage and the driver of the pickup truck, a 49-year-old Langdon man, was charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance.

The man, whose name has not been released, is scheduled to appear in Airdrie provincial court on Apr. 28.

No injuries have been reported.

A section of the highway was temporarily closed to traffic before reopening early Tuesday afternoon.