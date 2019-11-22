Calgary Police are investigating a road rage incident that may have been racially motivated.

The incident occurred early Wednesday morning near 17th Ave and 45 St S.W.

Michael Peters says he was driving home from work slowler than usual, because it was snowing heavily, when he noticed a white van behind him.

“His light was flashing at me and I kind of wondered what was going on, so I pulled over. The person pulled up beside me and used some expletives,” Peters told CTV News.

Peters tried to go to a nearby police station for help but the front desk was closed. He says he then headed home and was followed by the same van.

"When I stopped he drove up behind me and sucker punched me and drove off,” said Peters, who was left with a concussion and six stitches that were needed to sew up his bloody lip.

Calgary police are now investigating, and trying to determine the motivation behind the attack.

“We have to then determine where the slur obviously was in regards to the event that took place," Acting Sgt. Chris Agren told CTV News.

"Was it something that took place in the heat of the moment, in regards to anger, or was it something where it was, say, premediated in regards to a hate crime?"

Peters, who is originally from the Caribbean, has never had an experience like this in the eight years he has lived in Calgary and says he wants people to be aware of what happened to him.

“I want people to know it's out there, and they need to be careful," he said. "He threatened my life, he knows where I live now, and said he's going to kill me. I don't know if he's out to get me."

Peters describes the man as about 5'11", with medium build, brown hair in his early to mid-30's.