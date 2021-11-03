Roads in downtown Calgary closed while crews secure shattered high-rise window

CALGARY -

Emergency crews closed two roads in the downtown core on Wednesday so firefighters could remove broken glass from a high-rise window.

The window was on the 16th floor of a building in the 500 block of Fifth Avenue S.W.

The Calgary Fire Department said the issue was reported to emergency crews by someone in a building across the street.

It's unknown how exactly the window was damaged, but the CFD said it happened during a "construction incident."

A piece of post tensioning cable could be seen sticking out of the window.

Police closed Fifth Avenue S.W. between Fourth and Fifth Street S.W. and Fourth Street S.W. between Sixth and Fourth Avenue S.W. while the CFD’s tactical rescue team rappelled down to remove any loose shards and secure the window until permanent repairs can be completed.

The Calgary Fire Department responds to a broken window in the downtown core on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (Twitter / Constable Chris Martin)

No injuries were reported.

Roads were reopened shortly before 4:30 p.m.