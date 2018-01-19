A Calgary man is facing charges in connection to a residential robbery in the city’s northeast last year that seriously injured the homeowner.

Police say a man knocked on the door of a home in the 200 block of Whiteview Road N.E. on December 23rd, at about 7:20 p.m. and was let into the home by the woman who lived there.

The woman in her 70s recognized the man from a previous visit where he asked for donations for a personal crisis and was allegedly told by the man that his mother had died.

The man allegedly pushed the woman down a flight of stairs after she told him that she didn’t have any money and then he fled the scene with her wallet.

The woman sustained serious injuries in the incident.

On Thursday, police arrested a 27-year-old Calgary man.

Alim Manji is charged with robbery and breach of recognizance and police say further charges are pending.