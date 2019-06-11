Accused double-killer Robert Leeming is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing.

Leeming, 34, is accused in the deaths of Calgary mother Jasmine Lovett, 25, and her 22-month-old daughter, Aliyah Sanderson.

The bodies of Lovett and Sanderson were found in a wooded area near Grizzly Creek, along Highway 40 west of Calgary, in the early morning hours of May 6, three weeks after they were reported missing by family.

Police have not said what led them to that area.

Lovett and Sanderson were reported missing April 23 after failing to show up for a family event and were last heard from on April 16.

Leeming was taken into custody days after the pair were reported missing then released by police and he spoke to reporters soon after, saying he had lived with Lovett and her daughter since October in a condo he owns.

Homicide Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta has said police believe the pair were killed on the evening of April 16 or morning of April 17 and their bodies transported to the area where they were found between April 17 and April 20.

Police also believe Lovett and Leeming were in a relationship and the deaths were “motivated by domestic-related matters,” said Schiavetta.