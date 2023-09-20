Robotic thrill ride set to open at Calgary's Telus Spark

Starting next week, visitors to the Telus Spark Science Centre in Calgary will be able to enjoy a first-of-its-kind activity that fuses robotics with the thrills of a full-scale roller coaster.

RO5iE the "robo-coaster" is the newest attraction at the facility and it's meant to simulate the effects of a roller coaster right inside the science centre itself.

"Bringing this epic roller coaster ride to the science centre as a permanent experience, minus the tracks and small enough to fit inside an indoor space, is just one way we're helping to inspire our guests to be more curious about our science-fuelled future and all the ways they can shape it for the better," said Kyle Corner, Telus Spark's director of creative experiences in a release.

There are a few ground rules for riders, the facility says. There's a minimum height of 1.2 metres (4') for a gentle ride, 1.4 metres (4'7") for "turbo" ride and RO5iE's maximum load is 300 kilograms (661 pounds) for groups of three passengers.

Ride admission is not included with either Telus Spark's regular admission or memberships.

Tickets are on sale now ahead of the official opening on Sept. 25.

Costs are $10 for non-members or $7 for members for a single ride, while three non-member riders pay $25 and groups of three members pay $20.