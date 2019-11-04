CALGARY — Businessman Robyn Lore has been fined $17,000 and a company he controls fined $8,000 by the Alberta Elections Commissioner relating to donations made to the failed ‘Kamikaze’ UCP leadership campaign of Jeff Callaway.

Lore was fined $4,000 after he “contributed $60,000 furnished to him by a prohibited entity, Agropyron Enterprises Ltd., for the purpose of making a contribution to Jeff Callaway, registered UCP leadership contestant,” according to the Elections Commissioner website.

He was also fined $4,000 for giving that $60,000 contribution to Cameron Davies, for the purpose of having him contribute the funds to Callaway’s campaign, and $9,000 for colluding with Callaway to circumvent the contribution limit.

Davies was earlier given six separate fines of $2,000, both for giving money to others for the purpose of contributing to the campaign and for contributing funds under other people’s names.

Corporations and unions are not allowed to make contributions of any kind to political entities.

Callaway was earlier fined $15,000 for colluding with Lore and $8,000 for accepting the $60,000 in contributions. He is appealing those fines.

Callaway ran unsuccessfully in 2017 for the leadership of the United Conservative Party, which was won by now-Premier Jason Kenney.

Callaway has been accused of working with Kenney during the UCP leadership race to discredit former Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean. Kenney has dismissed any collaboration with Callaway as politics.

A number of people have received fines totalling $70,000 for making improper contributions to the Callaway campaign.