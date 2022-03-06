Rock falls onto vehicle near Golden, B.C., kills 1 person
RCMP closed Highway 1 for a couple hours Friday afternoon after a rock fell onto a vehicle and killed one person in a canyon east of Golden, B.C.
Golden RCMP say they were notified about the incident, which occurred in Kicking Horse Canyon, around 3:50 p.m. on March 4.
Emergency crews, including EMS, the fire department and highway services, all responded to the scene.
"(They) worked together to get drivers out of the danger zone and prevent further injuries," RCMP said in a release.
One person was taken to the Golden & District Hospital in critical condition. On Sunday, RCMP confirmed they died as a result of their injuries. Their age and gender has not been released.
The highway was closed for approximately two hours following the incident so the scene could be cleared.
Officials thank the efforts of the crews who responded to the scene.
"The Golden RCMP would like to thank our partners for their hard work, and sincerely thank the citizens who came together to help those who were injured," said Cpl. Mike Wilson in a release.
"Our hearts go out to the (affected) families."
