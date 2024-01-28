Rock the Nation returns for encore engagement to National Music Centre

A popular show filled with classic Canadian rockers made a return visit to Studio Bell at the National Music Centre this weekend.

From Bachman-Turner Overdrive to Bryan Adams, live Canadian music is echoing through Studio Bell this weekend, thanks to the return of Rock the Nation.

That’s the name of a show that features Canadian classic rockers from the 60s all the way up to current chart toppers.

The show originally played at the music centre about a year ago and was so popular, it’s back for another three-month run.

“Canada is a small population and (musically), we punch above our weight,” said Scott Henderson, musical director of Rock the Nation. “We should be proud, so proud of the catalogue and music coming from our nation.”

It’s also a celebration of local talent, with artists like Lisette Xavier filling the band.

“It’s been really, really cool to meet artists I’ve known about for years and never gotten to work with,” said Xavier, “And get to learn from them and share space with them. They are all so good.”

Lisette Xavier performs with Rock the Nation at Studio Bell every weekend

Belting out the hits of their musical idols is a connection the musicians share with the audience.

“You have to remember that all these people have their own memories and associations with these songs, so they are bringing all of that to the show,” added Xavier.

The show features many memorable hits steeped in Canadiana, including American Woman and Born to Be Wild, but some others surprise the audience.

“Some of the artists and songs, I went, this is Canadian? This is amazing!” said one audience member.

A second audience member said, “It was fascinating to learn how many epic Canadian songs we can be proud of.”

That’s one of the many reasons why the National Music Centre thinks Rock the Nation is such an ideal fit for Studio Bell.

Well, the National Music Centre is home to Canada’s music story,” said NMC director of programs Stephanie Hutchinson, “And Canada’s music history, so this production is really the perfect representation of that.”

The show runs every weekend at Studio Bell until the end of April.