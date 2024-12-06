Rocky Mountain House RCMP turn to public for help in search for missing man

CALGARY
    Mounties out of Rocky Mountain House are asking for your help to find a missing man.

    Robert Dube, 31, has been missing since Dec. 2.

    According to RCMP, he was last seen in the Clearwater County area.

    He's described as six feet tall and 165 pounds, with brown hair and a goatee.

    He's missing his front teeth.

    It's believed he's wearing a blue parka, track pants with a yellow stripe and white Reeboks.

    Anyone with information about Dube's whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 403-845-2881.

    Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

