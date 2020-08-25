CALGARY -- A fire ban has been issued for the county of Rocky View as dry conditions of late have increased the risk of a blaze becoming out of control.

The county, which surrounds Calgary to the east, north and west, has suspended all burning and fireworks permits for the foreseeable future.

Under the ban, the following activities are prohibited:

Recreational camp fires

Use of incinerators on farms or acreages

Burning barrels

Residents may continue to use:

Barbecues (propane, natural gas, charcoal briquettes or wood pellets)

Camp stoves

Internal household fireplaces

Anyone caught violating the fire ban regulations may face a $1,000 fine as well as the firefighting costs should an illegal fire become out of control.

For updates on the ban visit Rocky View County Fire Bans.