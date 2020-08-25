Advertisement
Rocky View County declares fire ban
Published Tuesday, August 25, 2020 2:22PM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 25, 2020 2:28PM MDT
Rocky View County issued a fire ban on Aug. 24, 2020 (file)
CALGARY -- A fire ban has been issued for the county of Rocky View as dry conditions of late have increased the risk of a blaze becoming out of control.
The county, which surrounds Calgary to the east, north and west, has suspended all burning and fireworks permits for the foreseeable future.
Under the ban, the following activities are prohibited:
- Recreational camp fires
- Use of incinerators on farms or acreages
- Burning barrels
Residents may continue to use:
- Barbecues (propane, natural gas, charcoal briquettes or wood pellets)
- Camp stoves
- Internal household fireplaces
Anyone caught violating the fire ban regulations may face a $1,000 fine as well as the firefighting costs should an illegal fire become out of control.
For updates on the ban visit Rocky View County Fire Bans.