Rocky View County fire crews battle blaze near Springbank

Fire crews were monitoring for hot spots in Springbank on Thursday night after a grass fire spread out of control, putting many residents on evacuation alert.

Officials with Rocky View County confirmed the fire was contained around 8 p.m. but said crews would remain on scene to protect homes throughout the night.

The brush fire spread near Springbank Heights Drive and Springbank Heights Way.

The forested hillside made ground efforts challenging but air support helped douse the flames.

Crews from Bearspaw, Elbow Valley, Cochrane, Calgary and Redwood Meadows all fought the fire.