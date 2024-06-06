CALGARY
Calgary

    • Rocky View County fire crews battle out-of-control grass fire near Springbank

    Cochrane RCMP and Rocky View County Fire Services are on scene at an out-of-control grassfire burning near Springbank, east of the airport that started around 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

    Residents impacted by the fire are asked to evacuate to Springbank Park for All Seasons and to please follow the instructions of local authorities.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

