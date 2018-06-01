Officials in Rocky View County have lifted a fire advisory for the region north of Calgary, saying that conditions have improved to allow permit burning.

The county called the ban in mid-May, saying that all types of fires were not allowed, including incinerators, burn barrels, solid fuel barbecues, recreational camp fires, chimeneas and fires contained within approved units in camping and recreational areas.

Officials say that while the fire ban is lifted in Rocky View County, fire advisories remain in place for several other zones in the Calgary area, including the M.D. of Foothills, Wheatland County, Vulcan County and Chestermere.

A fire ban remains in place in the M.D. of Taber.

Earlier this week, the M.D. of Foothills lifted a State of Local Emergency that was put in place because of a wildfire burning south of Bragg Creek.

The McLean Creek wildfire burned through 100 hectares as of Monday morning and is classified as being under control.

An evacuation order for the region was also lifted as there is no further risk to residents at this time.

For full information on wildfires burning in Alberta, check the official website.

Further details about fire bans in Alberta can be found HERE.