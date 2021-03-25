CALGARY -- All fire bans and fire advisories have been lifted by the Rocky View County Fire Services due to recent precipitation.

The county, which borders Calgary to the north, east and west, issued the ban Wednesday in response to dry, potentially dangerous conditions exacerbated by strong wind.

Rocky View County officials announced the lifting of the ban Thursday morning. Fire permits are being issued and burning, under the outlined guidelines, is permitted.

As of Thursday morning, fire advisories and bans remain in place in select counties throughout southern Alberta.

For updated information on bans and advisories visit Alberta Fire Bans.