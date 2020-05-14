CALGARY -- Authorities in Rocky View County say Albertans are now allowed to play at a number of sports fields and playgrounds, provided they follow all the rules set out by provincial health authorities.

The district posted on Facebook Thursday morning, saying as of May 14, outdoor areas throughout the county have reopened.

Those areas were blocked off in March in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

A full list of reopened facilities are as follows:

Bearspaw Village Park

Bragg Creek Community Centre – outdoor amenities

Butler Park

Cochrane District Ag Society

Delacour Community Hall – outdoor amenities

East Gate Saddle Club

Elbow River Estates

Indus Recreation Centre – outdoor amenities

Langdon Boulder Creek

Langdon Park – outdoor amenities

Prairie Royal Estates

Prairie Schooner Estates

Springbank Calling Horse Estates

Springbank Equestrian Centre

Springbank Park for All Seasons – outdoor fields and amenities

Watermark at Bearspaw

All other buildings, indoor facilities and outdoor areas, including those owned and operated by municipalities in the county and playgrounds under the jurisdiction of Rocky View Schools remain closed.

While those areas are reopened, users must abide by the following rules:

Maintain proper physical distancing

Avoid coming into contact with high-touch areas like benches, fences and railings

No more than 15 people are allowed to gather

Consider using a face mask when physical distancing is not possible

Respect all of Alberta Health's guidelines including proper hand hygiene before and after engaging in activities

Some outdoor activities still not recommended: Alberta Health

The province says all decisions based on whether or not outdoor areas and playgrounds should open lie with local governments. However, all those activities must be done safely.

"At this time, activities that require shared high-touch equipment, such as balls or bats, are not recommended as COVID-19 can be transmitted by touching objects the virus has landed on and then touching your eyes, nose, or mouth," says Tom McMillan with Alberta Health in an email to CTV News.

He stresses that outdoor play with family members in the same household or members of a cohort family are the best option.

"Groups should be as small as possible, to a maximum of 15 people, and participants who are not members of the same household or cohort family must maintain a minimum of two metres distance from others."

No matter which areas have been reopened, McMillan says all of the public health orders from Alberta Health are still in place and will be enforced.