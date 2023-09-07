Rocky View County resident charged over weekend gunshots being fired

A Rocky View County resident has been charged in relation to an incident involving a firearms complaint earlier this month.

On Sept. 2, at around 2:20 a.m., Airdrie RCMP responded to a residence in Butte Valley Estates after receiving a call that someone had fired a gun.

A shelter in place order was issued for Butte Valley Estates residents.

When RCMP officers arrived, they heard a gunshot come from inside the home. A window had been shot out, with a hole the size of a dinner plate in the glass.

Police took cover in the trees and called for backup. Once members of the Emergency Response Team (ERT) arrived, the suspect surrendered to police, walking out of the residence, where he was placed under arrest.

A search warrant allowed police to search the residence and conduct a forensic exam, which yielded a Mossberg 12 gauge pump action shotgun, which was seized.

Kim Wayne Routly, 57, of Rocky View County, has been charged with careless use of a firearm and discharge a firearm with intent.

Routly was remanded into custody. He was scheduled to appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Airdrie on Thursday, and remanded until court in Diamond Valley on Sept. 12.