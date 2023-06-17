Roller skating rides a renaissance in new Calgary festival

A one-of-a-kind Calgary festival is bringing back the good times for those who long for the heyday of roller skating in this city, when Lloyd's Roller Rink was king.

The organization, Calgary Roller Skate, held a Friday night skate party in the southeast.

The large, enthusiastic turnout was no surprise for Teresa Tucci, the co-founder of Calgary Roller Skate.

"When our beloved Lloyd's closed, it was like Calgary thought roller skating was dead," she said. "And at that time, there was still the skate community rallying – and then COVID happened, and people went in to recreational activities.

"TikTok kind of blew it up into popular culture, and there's been a resurgence [of popularity] – enough that we've been able to do these pop-ups."

The festival continues until Sunday with workshops, performances, international guests and music.

More information about Calgary Roller Skate is available here.