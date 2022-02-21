Rolling compost bin used in theft of fragrances from Okotoks Shoppers Drug Mart

RCMP members are attempting to identify a man who rolled a large compost bin into an Okotoks pharmacy and rolled it out full of perfume and cologne.

Officers responded to reports of a break-and-enter at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Southridge Drive at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Feb. 15 after a man entered the store, which was closed at the time, with a green residential compost bin.

Mounties say the man, who was dressed in black, stole a significant amount of fragrances.

According to RCMP, a dark coloured Volkswagen Golf, believed to be a 1995-2005 model, with a burnt-out passenger side headlight was in the area at the time. The driver of the VW Golf, which also had plastic hubcaps on black steel wheels, may have witnessed the break-and-enter.

Anyone with information about the break-and-enter or the location of the VW Golf is asked to contact the Okotoks RCMP detachment at 403-995-6400 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.