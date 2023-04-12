Rolling Hills, Alta., man faces multiple charges following assault

A Rolling Hills, Alberta man faces multiple charges following an assault at an intersection north of that community.

Early in the morning on April 5, Brooks RCMP were called to that intersection after receiving reports that an assault had taken place.

Officers were able to track a male suspect to a home south of Rolling Hills.

Seeing the police, the suspect ran into the house and wouldn't come out until an emergency response team was deployed. They gained entry and discovered the suspect hiding in the attic.

Tryggvi Williamson, 30, of Rolling Hills, faces seven charges, including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats.

Williamson was held for a bail hearing and has been remanded into custody.

“With quick thinking by the responding officers, we were able to resolve this matter without anyone being injured," said Cpl. Joe Schmidt, of the Brooks RCMP detachment.

He is scheduled for a court hearing on Wednesday.