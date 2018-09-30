A man is in hospital on Sunday after he was involved in a crash with a parked vehicle in front of a southeast Calgary school.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the 200 block of Mahogany Boulevard S.E. near Divine Mercy School at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived, they found an SUV that had crashed into a parked vehicle and ended up on its roof in front of the school.

The male driver was taken to Foothills Hospital in non-life threatening condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.