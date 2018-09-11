One person was taken to hospital after a serious crash in the city’s southwest on Tuesday.

Police were called to the eastbound lanes of Anderson Road, near Woodpark Blvd S.W., at about 9:00 a.m. after a vehicle struck a parked car.

A black, SUV rolled and landed upside down on the roadway.

A woman was taken to Foothills Hospital in non-life threatening condition by EMS.

The eastbound lanes of Anderson Road were closed for about two hours and caused major delays for commuters.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.