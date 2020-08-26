CALGARY -- RCMP members are investigating a Tuesday afternoon crash west of Calgary that sent two people to hospital, one in critical condition.

Emergency crews were called to a location on Priddis Valley Road, just north of Highway 22, at around 2 p.m. following reports a gold coloured sedan had left the road and flipped in the ditch.

A woman was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

EMS transported a man to hospital by ground ambulance with injuries considered potentially life-threatening.

RCMP determined there were four people in the car at the time of the rollover but only three, including the two injured parties, were located.

Additional RCMP resources, including police dogs, were deployed.

A short time later, RCMP were notified of a woman walking eastbound toward Calgary along Highway 22X, approximately 1.5 kilometres from the crash scene. Officers arrived and arrested the woman.

RCMP officials will not confirm if the arrest is connected to the rollover but the search for the fourth occupant of the vehicle ended as she was taken into custody.