CALGARY -- RCMP members are investigating a Tuesday afternoon crash west of Calgary that sent two people to hospital, one in critical condition.

Emergency crews were called to a location on Priddis Valley Road, just north of Highway 22, at around 2 p.m. following reports a gold coloured sedan had left the road and flipped in the ditch.

A woman was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

EMS transported a man to hospital by ground ambulance with injuries considered potentially life-threatening.

RCMP determined there were four people in the car at the time of the rollover but only three, including the two injured parties, were located. The alleged driver, a 27-year-old woman, had left the scene.

Additional RCMP resources, including police dogs, were deployed.

At around 4:30 p.m., RCMP were notified of a woman walking eastbound toward Calgary along Highway 22X, approximately 1.5 kilometres from the crash scene. Officers arrived and arrested the woman.

The 27-year-old woman, a resident of Calgary, faces several charges in connection with the investigation.