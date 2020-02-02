CALGARY -- Four people were lucky to walk away uninjured following a rollover crash on Highway 1 west of Calgary on Sunday morning.

Video sent to CTV Calgary shows a truck upside down just off the roadway and several motorists stopping to help just before 9:30 a.m.

Steam can be seen rising from the underside of the truck as people inside are assited climbing out.

Witnesses said the driver and three passengers were shaken up but not seriously hurt.

The crash happened a few kilometres east of the turnoff for Lake Louise Ski Resort.

Road conditions in the area at the time were snow and slush-covered, according to RCMP.