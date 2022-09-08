Roof collapses during fire at northwest Calgary home

The Calgary Fire Department says a family of four and their two dogs are without a home after a Thursday fire that caused the roof of their Hamptons house to collapse.

Crews were called to a home under renovation on Hampshire Grove N.W. at around 12:45 p.m.

When they arrived, firefighters found heavy dark smoke and flames coming from the rooftop.

"At one point in the firefighting efforts, fire crews withdrew from the structure for their own safety and fought the fire defensively due to an impending roof collapse," the Calgary Fire Department said in a Thursday news release.

Once the flames were brought under control, firefighters went back inside and completed a search of the structure.

The home was badly damaged in large part due to the roof collapsing into the second floor.

Officials say two residents and two workers who were in the house when the fire started were able to get out safely and no injuries were reported.

A fire investigator is at working to determine what caused the fire.

The Calgary Fire Department is asking anyone who may have video or photos of the fire – especially before crews arrived – to email them to piofire@calgary.ca.