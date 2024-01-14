Roughnecks blitz Warriors early en route to 14-7 victory in Vancouver

CALGARY
    Tanner Cook led a first-half goal explosion, scoring three in a row, as the Calgary Roughnecks sprinted out to a big lead early, then hung on late to defeat the Warriors 14-7 Friday night.

    Jesse King opened the scoring, then added another and that was quickly followed by two from Josh Currier, another from Haiden Dickson, followed in the second quarter by three in a row from Cook, and singles from Josh Currier and Jeff Cornwall that gave the Roughnecks a solid 10-4 lead at the break.

    Cook scored his fourth of the night and King his third, giving the Roughnecks a 12-6 lead heading into the final frame.

    Shane Simpson added a single and Cook racked up his fifth of the night to give the Roughnecks a 14-7 victory.

    Christian Del Bianco stopped 48 shots in goal for the Roughnecks to get the win.

    Next up for the Roughnecks is a game next Saturday night against the Colorado Mammoth in Denver.

    Game time is 7 p.m. MST on TSN+.

