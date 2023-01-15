Roughnecks deliver first loss of season to San Diego Seals, winning 14-10

The Calgary Roughnecks administered the first loss of the season to San Diego Saturday night, taking down the Seals 14-10.

Tyler Pace had a goal and five assists, while Jesse King and Shane Simpson both registered hat tricks for the Roughnecks.

Christian Del Bianco stopped 40 of 50 shots to guide the Roughnecks to their victory.

The Roughnecks' next game at the Saddledome is January 28 against the Toronto Rock.