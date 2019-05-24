When it comes to championships, it’s always been home sweet 'dome for the Calgary Roughnecks.

The Roughnecks will be drilling for their third ever National Lacrosse League championship title when they face the Buffalo Bandits in Game 2 of the NLL Finals at the Scotiabank Saddledome Saturday night.

The Roughnecks won their first crown back in 2004, beating the Bandits before 19,000 screaming fans at the Saddledome. Five years later, they were hoisting the trophy again in front of the home crowd as the Riggers outlasted the New York Titans 12-10.

It’s expected to be a large crowd on Saturday night and Roughnecks' captain Dan McRae says the hometown support will motivate the team. “It definitely helps when you’re coming out for the first few minutes of the game and you get them on your side, get the good momentum going.”

The Roughnecks won the first game of the best-of-three series 10-7 in Buffalo.

Goaltender Christian Del Bianca says the Roughnecks don’t want to waste this opportunity, they want to end the series Saturday night. “Every game is do or die," said Del Bianca. "If we can avoid that trip back to Buffalo, great, but if not we’ll do what's necessary."

"We’re just focusing on the first five minutes of tomorrow night and then we'll take it from there.”

The Roughnecks will be facing a desperate Bandits team looking to extend the series. Roughnecks head coach Curt Malawsky says his team will have to match that desperation.

“Give me a good reason why it shouldn't be do or die for us?" asked Malawsky. "I don’t see why it shouldn’t be, you’re playing for the National championship. You’re playing for the NLL Cup so I don’t see why you’d want to give yourself an out or any type of excuse, it’s do or die for us."

Some members of the Roughnecks know what it’s like to lose in the final. Forward Curtis Dickson remembers the feeling of 2014 when they bowed out to Rochester.

“Yeah that was definitely heart breaking and something I think about on a regular basis so it would be nice to redeem myself and the handful of other guys that were there in 2014.”

The Roughnecks will look to exorcise the ghosts of 2014 Saturday night and claim the franchise's third title. The Roughnecks and Bandits will face off in Game 2 at 7 p.m. at the Scotiabank Saddledome.