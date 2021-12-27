Roughnecks postpone Dec.30 home game vs. Halifax

CALGARY -

The Calgary Roughnecks cancelled their Dec. 30 home game against Halifax. After consulting with the National Lacrosse League, the team said on Monday that "ongoing challenges and travel considerations" forced them to reschedule. The game will be rescheduled at a future date to be named later.

The Calgary Hitmen, meanwhile, announced that they will play games scheduled for Dec. 28, Jan. 1 and 2.