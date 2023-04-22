Roughnecks set franchise record for wins with 13-12 win over Panther City

The Calgary Roughnecks scored a lucky 13 goals Friday night, defeating the Panther City Lacrosse Club 13-12 in a game played at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Thirteen is also how many games the Roughnecks have won this season, setting a new franchise record for wins.

And we're just getting started. PLAYOFFS UP NEXT!#GoNecksGo pic.twitter.com/VmhS03FUeR — x - Calgary Roughnecks (@NLLRoughnecks) April 22, 2023

Jesse King led the way with a hat trick and added three assists, bringing his point total to 100 for the season.

Josh Currier chipped in with a half-dozen assists, and Zach Currier contributed a goal, an assist and scooped 10 loose balls.

Christian Del Bianco stopped 36 shots in goal, as the Roughnecks outshot Panther City 53-48.

Having completed the regular season schedule at 13-5, the Roughnecks have a bye for the final week of the NLL regular season.

The team is back at the Saddledome May 6, at 7:30 p.m. when they'll host the west quarter final playoff game.

Tickets and info are available here.