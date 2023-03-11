Roughnecks take down the Mammoth in Colorado contest

Jesse King was too much for the Mammoth to deal with Friday night, as the Calgary Roughnecks defeated Colorado 16-10 in a game played at the Ball Arena in Denver.

King scored twice and added five assists to lead the team, while they got two goal nights from Josh and Zach Currier, Dan Taylor, Shane Simpson, Haiden Dickson, Mitch Wilde, and Kyle Waters all added two apiece. Tanner Cool added a goal.

Christian Del Bianco made 37 saves for the win and contributed two assists.

With the victory, the Roughnecks improved their season record to 8-4.

Next up is a St. Patrick's Day game in Calgary against the Saskatchewan Rush. Over 13,000 tickets have already been sold.