CALGARY -- The Calgary Roughnecks are attempting to create the city's biggest St. Patrick's Day party and they'll be hosting it days ahead of the celebration of all things Irish.

The National Lacrosse League squad will celebrate St. Patrick's Day during its March 13 game against the Saskatchewan Rush at the Saddledome.

Doors will open early at 5:30 p.m., well ahead of the 7:30 p.m. start time, and the first 3,000 fans will receive a voucher for a free drink (14 oz. domestic draught beer, 1 oz. highball, or 18 oz. soft drink) and a free cheeseburger, hot dog or slice of pizza. The vouchers are only valid for March 13.

Happy hour prices will be in effect from 5:30 p.m. until the start of the game. The event will include St. Patrick's Day-inspired giveaways, live music and fans in attendance who have the Roughnecks app will have a chance to win a trip for two to Dublin, Ireland from WestJet.

The team will don special-edition St. Patrick's Day jerseys for the game and the game-worn jerseys will be available for sale through an online auction ending March 15.

Tickets start at $21 and are available through Ticketmaster or at the Saddledome box office.