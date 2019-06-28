

CTV News Calgary





Drumheller's iconic museum has opened its newly-constructed expansion ahead of what's expected to be one of its busiest weekends of the year.

The ribbon has been cut on the 1,300 square metre (14,000 square foot) learning lounge at the world renowned Royal Tyrrell Museum of Paleontology. The expansion will include a life-sized bronze Albertosaurus skeleton and hands-on activities for visitors.

"Although Alberta doesn't really have an official dinosaur," said Andy Neuman, executive director of the Royal Tyrrell Museum. "If they did, it would be the Albertosaurus."

The expansion cost $9.3 million and construction began in 2017. Roughly 60 per cent of the cost was funded by the Government of Alberta and the federal government contributed the remainder.

Roughly 450,000 people visit the museum each year, with the majority making the trip to Drumheller during the summer season.

"Drumheller is about 8,000 people. I would not be surprised to see 15,000 tourists in town this weekend," said Neuman. "This is sort of the kick off for our really busy season."

The museum first opened in 1985 and has attracted more than 13 million visitors over the years.

With files from CTV's Tyson Fedor