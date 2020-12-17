CALGARY -- As many people are looking forward to the new year with some hope, a new survey suggests COVID-19 derailed the plans of Canadians throughout the year.

The Good Riddance 2020 Survey, published by insolvency trustees Bromwich+Smith, has found that the resolutions made by Canadians at the start of the year did not go as planned.

According to the data, the top derailed resolution of the year was a dream to travel more, followed closely by improving exercise routines and balancing finances.

All three resolutions were brought to a screeching halt by the COVID-19 pandemic as nations tightened borders and introduced restrictions on travel and businesses.

The survey also found "eating healthier" was difficult to stick to as the popularity of food delivery service apps skyrocketed.

But, with news of a COVID-19 vaccine, hope is beginning to blossom for 2021, Bromwich+Smith says.

"2021 is a year of hope and changed perspectives," said Shawn Stack, Bromwich+Smith’s vice-president of insolvency practice, in a release.

"A new year brings with it the opportunity of a reset. People are focused on what matters in life and what brings more meaning. They are happy in their sweats, less interested in clubbing and dating, and focused more on reconnecting and making memories."

The poll also looked at the possibility of 2021 resolutions and more than half of the respondents said they were looking to book a vacation (53 per cent) while 46 per cent wanted to plan and execute a family reunion.

Stack says 2021 should be considered "the year of reset."

"It is critical that Canadians realize, especially during these extraordinary times, that a lot of people are struggling mentally, physically and financially and they shouldn’t let stigma prevent them from getting help," he says. "It’s okay to reach out to professionals for financial and debt advice to help you restructure in the new year."

As well, more Canadians than ever before are also looking to make resolutions in 2021, Bromwich+Smith says.

The group says many respondents said they would be looking to the past year's lessons and focus on the small things in life like supporting small businesses, living more frugally and "appreciating the small things in life."