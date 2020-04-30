INVERMERE, B.C. -- Even as British Columbia relaxes restrictions around COVID-19, Albertans are still being discouraged from heading west.

"It’s totally rare, not usual at all," says Al Miller, the mayor of Invermere. "It’s been tough – I’m an inviting guy – I love to see Alberta come and play with us so it's been a paradigm shift."

Miller and along with leaders of several other communities are still asking Albertans to stay home rather than make their usual trips into his province, due to fears of bringing COVID-19 with them.

Some B.C. residents are doing more than simply asking, however.

Colombia Valley RCMP say they’ve received two reports of verbal confrontations between locals and Alberta residents, dubbed "red plates" based on their vehicle tags, including one case where a man spat on car belonging to an Albertan.

Miller says that kind of behaviour isn't helping anyone.

"I don’t like it," he says. "Albertans have been a big drive in our economy here and I believe most of the community respects that, so I’m asking everybody to be kind."

One of the biggest draws bringing Albertans west, however, may no longer be a factor.

While many B.C. golf courses have been open in some capacity for several weeks, Alberta is allowing its greens to open up as early as this weekend, weather permitting.

That change may end up keeping many of the would-be "red plates" at home instead.