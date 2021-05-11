CALGARY -- Calgarians will be able to tip back a cold one or enjoy a bottle of wine in city parks beginning June 1, but with a few rules in place.

City council voted in favour of a motion Monday that will allow alcohol consumption between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m., but only at designated picnic sites.

City officials are currently working to identify those locations, reads a release.

"These picnic tables will be available for booking through our site," it read.

"Picnic tables may be used on a first-come, first-served basis, but priority will be given to those who book a table with a permit."

Reservations will be available in two-hour blocks:

Noon – 2 p.m.

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Those who choose to partake are encouraged to drink in moderation and "be a good neighbour." Public intoxication will not be tolerated.

"The AGLC Act allows for alcohol consumption only at designated sites. Cannot be carried around the park – it must stay at the table," read the release.

"A person must stop consuming liquor in a designated picnic area if a member of Calgary Police or Calgary Bylaw Services believes that the person is intoxicated and an officer requests that person to stop consuming liquor."

Those who do drink should not drive after.

All COVID-19 provincial health restrictions must be followed, including gathering limits and physical distancing requirements.

"We also suggest that you wear a mask when visiting with those outside your household, and maintain good hand hygiene," read the release.

Officials say the program will be stopped if ongoing complaints and disruptions are reported.

Call 311 to report a complaint or provide feedback on the program.

Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra, who brought the motion forward at council, says there are no current plans to also allow cannabis in parks.