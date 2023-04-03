Runaway suspect arrested after stolen truck stopped outside of Calgary
Two Calgary men are facing charges after illegal drugs were found inside a stolen vehicle stopped by RCMP north of the city on Friday.
Officers responded to Township Road 293A in Mountain View County just after 9 a.m. for reports of a suspicious vehicle.
RCMP located the vehicle parked on the shoulder of the road.
As officers were in the process of arresting the two men inside, one attempted to evade police by running off through a field.
"A civilian working in the immediate area attempted to assist the officers in stopping the suspect, but it was at that time the suspect informed the civilian he was armed and would shoot them if they didn’t move out of the way," Didsbury RCMP said in a news release.
"Fortunately, the suspect was quickly apprehended by officers without further incident."
Police said they didn't find a firearm while searching the suspect and that the Good Samaritan wasn't harmed.
The vehicle, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, had been stolen out of Calgary.
Inside, officers recovered 29.4 grams of fentanyl, 40.6 grams of methamphetamine, 13.2 grams of cocaine and 8.6 grams of crack cocaine.
Steven Blair Draxel, 29, is charged with:
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000;
- Possession of break and enter tools;
- Resisting arrest;
- Uttering threats;
- Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking; and
- Failing to comply with court ordered release conditions.
Kalvin Henderson, 22, is charged with:
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000;
- Possession of break and enter tools;
- Failing to comply with a probation order; and
- Possession of a controlled substance.
Draxel remains in police custody pending a court appearance on Monday.
Henderson was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Didsbury on May 1.
"These arrests exemplify the importance of Alberta residents calling the police when they observe suspicious people or activity in their communities," Staff Sgt. Steve Browne said in a news release.
"The effort of this resident to simply call the police because they believed the suspects were suspicious resulted in two property/drug offenders being arrested and the seizure of a fairly significant amount of drugs."
