Rundle homicide victim identified as Carl Crow Chief

The Calgary Police Service has identified the 26-year-old man who died in a northeast neighbourhood Sunday morning.

According to police, the deceased is Carl Crow Chief and his death is considered a homicide that was domestic in nature.

Officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Rundleson Way N.E., in the community of Rundle, shortly after midnight for reports a man had been assaulted. A severely injured Crow Chief was pronounced dead on scene.

An autopsy was conducted earlier this week.

Alexis Jerry, 18, has been charged with manslaughter in connection with Crow Chief's death.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Halloween.