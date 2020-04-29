CALGARY -- 22-year-old Eric Lutz is in his third year at the University of Calgary. He’s a key member of the Dinos track and field team. Lutz runs the 1,000 and 1,500 metre races. He says he got into running when he was eight years old, a journey that hit a high point in March, when Lutz, returning from a broken back, won two gold medals.

“I played soccer for a while and I was good but not great,” he said in an interview with CTV News, where he explained his incredible journey from Red Deer running kid to gold medal winner.

“I kind of lacked in the technical skills but I was really good at running," he said. "I joined a track club in Red Deer where I grew up and it was just kind of a natural thing for me. It came really easy.”

Eric was getting better and better and when he got to the U of C he was posting good results. But then in December of 2019 it all came to a crashing halt.

That's because just before Christmas, Lutz was out riding on his Dad’s ATV.

“I just kind of made a mistake and flipped it," he said. "When I flipped it I got thrown out and broke my back.”

Lutz fractured his C2, C3, C4 and C5 vertebrae in his spine and shattered two transverse processes in his back.

Recovery

He was immobilized for 12 weeks. It was a long, slow recovery. Lutz missed the indoor season and part of the outdoor season. But when he was able to start running and competing again, he says he gained a new perspective on life and the sport.

“Definitely there were doubts," he said, "but I took it with a different light. I tried not to put as much pressure on my performance but (instead started) enjoying the sport again,” he said.

“I was just going out there and having fun with what I do and not having that outside pressure.”

That attitude helped produced immediate, awesome results.

In early March, USPORTS was able to get in the Indoor Track and Field Championships just before many sports were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first day, Lutz won gold in the 1,000 metres.

He was happy. but surprised.

“Going into the last straight I didn’t know if I was going to win," he said. "I had no idea who was behind me but I just kind of ran scared and when I crossed the line I was like, Oh! I actually did it!"

To make the week ever better, Lutz followed it up the following day with another gold in the men’s 1500 metre race.

That one was icing on the cake.

“It was a really special day," Lutz said. "And then to be able to do it again the next day and kind of cap off the weekend really well? It was pretty exciting and a lot of fun.”

For Lutz, it was pre-pandemic perfection.

It was also the highlight of his running career so far. It’s almost hard to believe, but Lutz believes going through what he did and coming back from a broken back made him a better runner.

“I don’t think that I would be where I am today (without breaking my back). because I learned a lot of lessons from those hard times," he said. "Without them, I wouldn’t be who I am today.”

Lutz admitted there were times when he didn’t know if he would be able to run again or how good he would be if he came back.

But he said a positive attitude helped get him to where he is today.