LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- A Lethbridge man plans to honour is family and pay tribute to Canadian hero Terry Fox, by running 324 kilometers from the B.C. border to Medicine Hat.

29-year old Tyson Yanchycki is a cancer survivor who wants to celebrate life by running Highway 3.

“10 years ago I was diagnosed with cancer,” said Yanchycki.

At the age of 19 doctors removed a tumour the size of a grapefruit from his abdomen. Fortunately said Yanchycki, it hadn’t spread to his kidney, which was only millimeters away.

Tyson survived, but in the ten years since then, he has since lost a grandmother and an uncle to cancer.

Now, Yanchycki is celebrating life and paying tribute to his lost loved ones, by running across southern Alberta.

“Tyson got a strong will and a lot of determination,” said friend Kyle Larson-Pendock. He has been helping to organize the run and plans to accompany Yanchycki during the trek, which could take up to a week.

“He has always wanted to tackle tough challenges,” added Larson-Pendock. “So running this is going to be a milestone for him, and I’m really proud of him and just want to support him.”

Paying tribute to uncle

Tyson says the idea for the run began as he considered ways to pay tribute to his uncle, Bryan “Cameron” Bell, who died of cancer in March. Bell, a Boston qualifying runner from Winnipeg, was only 59 years old.

“I really wanted to do something that had him in mind,” said Yanchycki, who decided he would go after his own Boston qualifying time.

Yanchycki began training hard, and entered three marathons. All of them were cancelled due to COVID-19.

That’s when Tyson came across an old picture, of family members taking part in a Terry Fox run.

“That kind of turned my attention to Terry Fox and learning more about his story and finding the similarities between our stories,” said Yanchycki.

“We were both born in Winnipeg and got a cancer diagnosis in our late teens.”

This year not only marks a decade since Tyson’s cancer diagnosis, but is also the 40th anniversary of the Terry Fox Marathon of Hope.

“He was someone that really embodied what it means to persevere and push through,” said Yanchycki.

Tyson plans to start his run early Saturday morning and hopes to raise $20,000 for general cancer research.

“All cancers matter, and that’s very important to me.”

Information about the run is available online, through a Facebook group called Running the #3 - A Journey For Cancer Research.

People can also get information and make donations through the Terry Fox Foundation website.

Tyson said while his goal is to raise awareness and money for cancer research, the run will also honour the memory of his grandmother, uncle and all those who lost their fight, or continue to battle cancer.