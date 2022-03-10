Rural southern Alberta community teams up to help refugee family

The Possin family has opened their doors for those arriving into Canada. The family of nine, including mom Christine and dad James, already have a full house, but soon they’ll be growing by three. The Possins are privately sponsoring a Ukrainian family fleeing the country. The Possin family has opened their doors for those arriving into Canada. The family of nine, including mom Christine and dad James, already have a full house, but soon they’ll be growing by three. The Possins are privately sponsoring a Ukrainian family fleeing the country.

Russians keep pressure on Mariupol; massive convoy breaks up

Civilians trapped inside Mariupol desperately scrounged for food and fuel as Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the port city Thursday, while satellite photos showed that a massive Kremlin convoy that had been mired outside the Ukrainian capital dispersed and redeployed.

